Berenberg Bank Increases OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target to €40.00

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OCI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

