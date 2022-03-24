Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock.
Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £354.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.29).
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
