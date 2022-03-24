Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £354.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

