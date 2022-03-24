Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,195 ($15.73).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 747.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.99. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

