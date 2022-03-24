Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 6,090 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $603,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Best Buy stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

