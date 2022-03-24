Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Brian A. Tilzer Sells 4,259 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.