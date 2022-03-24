Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.27

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.27 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.38). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 181 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

