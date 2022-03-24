Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.27

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.27 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.38). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 181 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.