Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,694 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.