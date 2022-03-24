Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 499,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 138,273 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE FNF opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

