Bfsg LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

