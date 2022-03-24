Bfsg LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

