Bfsg LLC Sells 296 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $267.68 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

