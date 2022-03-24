Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 545,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on BGFV. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

