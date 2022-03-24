Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $41.89.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 713,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,428. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.