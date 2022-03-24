Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bill.com by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

