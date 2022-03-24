BIOLASE’s (BIOL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOL opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.