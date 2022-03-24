BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 869,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,283. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
