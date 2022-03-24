BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 869,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,283. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

