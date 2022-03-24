Bitcoin SV Hits 24 Hour Volume of $126.60 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.12 or 0.00207334 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $126.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,946.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00826292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00025517 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,013,339 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.

