BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

