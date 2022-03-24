Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$87,174.21 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$547,110.52.

Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

