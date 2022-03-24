BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.16

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

