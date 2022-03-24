BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.16

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
