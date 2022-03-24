BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.26

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
