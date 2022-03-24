Blend Labs (BLND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLND opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,677,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

