Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $358.36

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.36 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 374.36 ($4.93). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.81), with a volume of 59,940 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.36. The firm has a market cap of £297.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.
About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)
