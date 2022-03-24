Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $358.36

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.36 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 374.36 ($4.93). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.81), with a volume of 59,940 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.36. The firm has a market cap of £297.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.