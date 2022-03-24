Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Given a C$0.22 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.22 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOON opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Blue Moon Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Blue Moon Metals (Get Rating)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

