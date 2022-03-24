BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Clorox stock opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

