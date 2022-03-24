BMO Capital Markets Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Target Price to C$9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.18. 159,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,443. The firm has a market cap of C$299.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$10.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

