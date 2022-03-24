BMO Capital Markets Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Target Price to C$9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.18. 159,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,443. The firm has a market cap of C$299.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$10.43.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.