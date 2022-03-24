BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. Citigroup lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.