Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,940 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,759,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,810,000 after buying an additional 224,150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,749 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

