Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of ILCB stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

