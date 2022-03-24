Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.
Shares of SPIP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 1,026,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.