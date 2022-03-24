Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 1,026,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

