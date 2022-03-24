Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.23% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 1,560,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,221. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 172.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

