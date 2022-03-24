Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) & Agora (NASDAQ:API) Critical Analysis

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braze and Agora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $96.36 million 40.40 N/A N/A N/A Agora $167.98 million 7.09 -$72.36 million ($0.66) -17.05

Braze has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Braze and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 11 0 3.00 Agora 0 1 3 0 2.75

Braze currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.50%. Agora has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 252.00%. Given Agora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Braze.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze N/A N/A N/A Agora -43.07% -8.20% -7.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Braze beats Agora on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

