Brewster Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 155,466 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 155,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,622,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,865. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

