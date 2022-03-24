BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. BRF shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 105,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $103,144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BRF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

