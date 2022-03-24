British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,825 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,846.88 ($50.64).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,262 ($42.94). 3,755,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,201.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

