British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,825 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,846.88 ($50.64).
Several brokerages have issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,262 ($42.94). 3,755,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,201.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
