Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

AVGO traded up $27.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $626.43. 2,562,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $582.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

