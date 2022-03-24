Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.33 million and the lowest is $39.90 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DHT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 178,528 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $959.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

