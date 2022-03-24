Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. Ichor posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 171,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,140. Ichor has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.