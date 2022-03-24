Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.27 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,718. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $275,588,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

