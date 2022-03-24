Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. REV Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of REV Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 15,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $865.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

