Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.64. Bank of Nova Scotia posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $760,634,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,657. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

