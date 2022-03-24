Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

