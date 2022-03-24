Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) to post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.