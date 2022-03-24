Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $6.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.00. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE:BCC opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

