Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 460,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.