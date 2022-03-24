Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.90 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $39.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $140.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $163.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.49 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $176.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 3,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

