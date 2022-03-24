Brokerages Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,169. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. 4,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,466. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

