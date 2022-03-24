Brokerages Expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Surrozen stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,419. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

