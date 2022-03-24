Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $323.09

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.09.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.36. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,085. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.14. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.