Brokerages Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Target Price at $545.00

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $523.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BZLYF shares. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 480 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$5.47 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

