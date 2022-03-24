Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $43.17

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $634.23 million, a PE ratio of -155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

